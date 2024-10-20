NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence reveals key factors behind victory over Patriots

Following the victory over the New England Patriots in Week 7 of the NFL, star QB Trevor Lawrence shared the key factors that led to a solid win.

The Jacksonville Jaguars secured their second victory of the NFL season, this time against a struggling New England Patriots team. With Trevor Lawrence once again shining as the standout player, the squad led by Doug Pederson is slowly finding its rhythm. After the game, it was Lawrence who highlighted the key moments that contributed to their win.

What began as a turbulent season for the Jaguars is gradually turning around, as they start to find their way back to winning. Both the coaching staff and the players are aware of this positive shift.

Following the important victory over the Patriots in the early Sunday game, it was Trevor Lawrence himself who, in a conversation with the press, emphasized the key factors behind this win. “I thought it was a great job today in dealing with the adversity,” quarterback said after the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Every game you’re going to have some momentum swings every week. They scored early, and then we ended up punting on our first possession. Then they went and got a field goal. Offensively we knew we had to settle in and just get some points, get some positive plays going, and we were able to do that,“ Lawrence continued.

20th October 2024; Wembley Stadium, London, England; NFL, American Football Herren, USA UK Football, New England Patriots versus Jacksonville Jaguars; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence calls the play and sets up for the snap.

Advertisement

The former Clemson QB finally concluded: “That’s how you play complementary football is settle in early like we did in the second possession, and then our defense was able to really pin their ears back.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs OC Matt Nagy makes big suggestion to Andy Reid to help Patrick Mahomes

The importance of long possessions

Trevor Lawrence once again delivered an impressive performance in the Jaguars’ victory, but he also praised the efforts of his offense in securing the win: “Once we got control of the game, I thought we did a nice job of offensively of keeping those possessions really long,” Lawrence said.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what the stats were, but it felt like we had some really long possessions that chewed up a lot of clock. We can do better on scoring on all those possessions. I know that one turnover on downs down there inside the 15 was disappointing to us, but I thought we did a nice job of using the clock. We ran the ball great today, so that always helps,” the QB finally concluded.

What’s next for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

vs Green Bay Packers, Week 8

vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 9

vs Minnesota Vikings, Week 10

vs Detroit Lions, Week 11

vs Houston Texans, Week 12

Advertisement