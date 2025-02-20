Trending topics:
NFL News: Bills QB Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld throws shade at Patriots, Dolphins, and Jets

Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld didn't hesitate to show her support for the Buffalo Bills by mocking their AFC East rivals in the NFL: New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets.

By Martín O’donnell

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to playing the Denver Broncos during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.
© Timothy T Ludwig/Getty ImagesJosh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to playing the Denver Broncos during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

Love comes in many forms. If not ask Hailee Steinfeld, who recently showed her support for fiancé Josh Allen by throwing shade at the Buffalo Bills‘ division rivals in the NFLNew England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets.

In a video posted on Wednesday as part of her interview for the February cover of “WhoWhatWear,” Steinfeld was asked to name the four teams in the AFC East as part of a football IQ quiz.

Instead of simply naming the Bills and the other teams in the division, the actress and singer came up with a bold response that will make Bills Mafia proud: “You’ve got the Buffalo Bills and the Bills’ three sons!.”

The Bills’ history in the AFC East

The Bills have dominated their division in the last few years. In 2024, Buffalo secured its fifth consecutive AFC East title, a sign that Allen and company have been unstoppable in the regular season.

When Allen entered the NFL in 2018, the Patriots were still ruling the division with Tom Brady at quarterback. In fact, New England controlled the AFC East for 11 consecutive years before the Bills took over. This century, the Dolphins clinched the AFC East title just twice (2000, 2008), whereas the Jets won the division only once (2002). The Bills, however, still trail the Patriots in all-time division successes.

New England holds the record for the most AFC East titles with 22, followed by Buffalo with 15. Miami boasts 13, while New York has four. But there’s a big difference between these teams when it comes to playoff success.

Allen carries Bills’ hopes for highly desired Super Bowl win

The Bills are the only NFL team in the AFC East with no Super Bowl titles. The Patriots, on the other hand, have won it six times, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the most successful team in the league. The Dolphins lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy twice, including a historic 1972 campaign where they became the first and so far only team in NFL history to finish a season unbeaten. The Jets, meanwhile, won Super Bowl LIII in 1969.

Steinfeld, however, is just showing her unwavering support for her fiancé, who, by the way, has been quite successful in his division. Allen, in fact, is 30-12 against the AFC East in the regular season and playoffs. Only time will tell whether he can finally lead the Bills to the promised land.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

