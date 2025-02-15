Josh Allen and the Bills couldn’t reach the Super Bowl after losing once again in the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs. A crushing defeat that makes the team’s front office rethink what piece is missing to win a championship.

Despite Allen being named MVP, collective success is the most important thing, so many changes are expected for the next season. For example, names like Damar Hamlin and Amari Cooper are free agents.

Additionally, James Cook has already stated that he will request a contract extension of at least $15 million per season. Therefore, just weeks before free agency arrives for the Buffalo Bills, roster moves are beginning.

Who retired from the Bills?

Tommy Doyle confirmed his retirement with the Buffalo Bills. The offensive tackle was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 Draft, but injuries were the biggest obstacle that prevented him from shining in the NFL.

“At this point, with the calendar and the healing process, it looks as though it’s permanent. I’m just unable to play football at a high level, and it’s time. When you know, you know. I was really battling and competing and working to come back from that ACL injury, only to be kind of struck with an even more disastrous injury. But at the end of the day, there was a lot of negative emotions and anger. Doing a lot of reflecting lately and looking back on it, I’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons from it.”

