NFL News: Josh Allen and Bills have their opponents confirmed for 2025 season

With the 2025 season on the horizon, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills now know who they'll be facing on the road to the playoffs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Josh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills
© Byran M. Bennett/Getty ImagesJosh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills failed to reach the Super Bowl in the 2024 season after another crushing loss in the playoffs against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane must find a way to finally take that last step. In the regular season, the results have been excellent. However, in crucial moments, the Bills continue to fall short.

At first glance heading into next season, the good news for Buffalo is that, on paper, they won’t have to face a very difficult schedule. These are their opponents for 2025.

Who will Buffalo Bills play in 2025?

In 2025, the Buffalo Bills will play at home against the Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, and Buccaneers. Additionally, there are two spectacular matchups on the schedule against the Eagles and the Chiefs.

Away, the Bills’ opponents will be the Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Texans, and Steelers. Their strength of schedule ranks 23rd in the NFL (.467).

NFL News: Josh Allen's teammate confirms retirement after Bills loss to Chiefs in playoffs

