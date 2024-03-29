Jayden Daniels is one of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft after a remarkable career in college football as the successor of Joe Burrow with LSU. In his final season, the quarterback was remarkable accumulating almost 5000 total yards and won the Heisman Trophy.

However, Daniels isn’t the favorite to go off the board first. Caleb Williams will be the No.1 overall pick for the Chicago Bears, especially after Justin Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Then, no one knows for sure what will happen with Washington at No.2 and the Patriots at No.3. The Commanders already traded Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks and New England haven’t found their next Tom Brady. In fact, Mac Jones is already out of Foxborough as he’ll be backup of Trevor Lawrence with Jacksonville.

2024 NFL Draft: Is Jaylen Daniels really injured?

In the last few hours, a picture of Jayden Daniels has sparked controversy on social media due to the appearance of the quarterback’s right elbow. For many fans, this could be a warning sign for NFL teams.

However, when the situation began to spiral out of control, Daniels went to his official X account to clarify everything and shut down any rumor. “My elbow is perfectly fine…stop the cap!!”