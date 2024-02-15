Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes just won their second consecutive Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs after an epic game which went to overtime in Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers.

This was one of the most challenging seasons for Reid as the Chiefs’ offense was often criticized for their lack of production and dropped passes. Even in this scenario, the legendary head coach always believed in names like Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Mecole Hardman.

Now, with three Vince Lombardi trophies in a span of five years, the Chiefs are a new dynasty in the NFL and have a real shot at breaking all the records established by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

However, the big question was if Andy Reid was ready to come back looking for the greatest feature of all: win three straight Super Bowls.

Will Andy Reid retire as head coach of the Chiefs?

After his third Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid dismissed any possibility of retirement. Though there were many rumors around the subject, and even Bill Belichick as a candidate to replace him, that won’t happen.

“Yes. I’m coming back. I haven’t even thought about retirement, but I get asked a lot about it. I’m the old guy now. So, I guess I’m going to be asked. I really haven’t thought about it.”

Are the Kansas City Chiefs a new dynasty?

Considering the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in five years, they’re already a dynasty in the NFL alongside other teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers (70s), the San Francisco 49ers (80s), the Dallas Cowboys (90s) or the New England Patriots (2000s). Reid spoke about it.

“It’s history. We don’t determine if it’s a dynasty, you guys do (journalists). It’s as fine a group as I’ve been around. If somebody said dynasty, and tagged in on to it, I’ll be proud of that.”