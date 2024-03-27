Last season, the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl in an overtime thriller against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. During the last five years, it’s the second time head coach Kyle Shanahan falls short in the big game.

Now, it’s time to finally a successful championship run. The first big move by Shanahan was a surprising one by firing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to hire Nick Sorensen.

At the same time, some of their players were really coveted in NFL free agency. For example, Chase Young just signed with the New Orleans Saints and, although the 49ers deny it, Brandon Aiyuk might be gone too.

However, the key piece in the long term future is definitely Brock Purdy. Of course, the big question is if San Francisco believe the young player is the franchise quarterback they’ve been looking for.

Will Brock Purdy get a contract extension with 49ers?

Yes. According to general manager, Jed York, the San Francisco 49ers are already thinking in a big contract extension for Brock Purdy. The statement came in the NFL Annual League Meeting in Orlando.

“It’s a good problem when your quarterback is one of the highest-paid guys on your team and in the league. It’s what the market is. Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before. I don’t know how many players are making over $40 million as a quarterback right now.”

In fact, York believes it will be absolutely normal for Purdy to ask a massive deal considering how the QB market is working. It happened a few years ago for the 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo.

“When we signed Jimmy several years ago, it was the largest deal in the history of the NFL for three minutes. But Jimmy was at $27.5 million. That’s what the market is and you have to accept the reality of the world. To me, the quarterback is the most important position not just in football, but all of sports, and those guys should be paid a lot of money.”