NFL News: Jerry Jones and Cowboys receive disheartening response from Deion Sanders about HC job

Deion Sanders’ response regarding the potential head coach job with the Dallas Cowboys won’t be well received by Jerry Jones or the fans. While it's not a final decision, it could be a sign of what he truly wants for his future.

By Richard Tovar

Deion Sanders is the top favorite for the head coach job with the Dallas Cowboys, or at least that’s what Jordan Schultz reported. However, the response from Prime Time may not be what Jerry Jones wants to hear, and it certainly won’t sit well with fans who are eager to know who will take control of the team.

According to Sanders, he’s enjoyed his conversations with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, admitting to ESPN, “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing.” But he also reaffirmed his commitment to the Buffaloes, saying, “But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community.”

It’s worth noting that Sanders has repeatedly turned down NFL head coaching offers. One of the reasons he’s given is that it would be impossible for him to work with players who make more money than he does, as he believes motivating such players would be nearly impossible, a sentiment he shared with Rich Eisen last year.

