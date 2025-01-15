The Dallas Cowboys have officially announced the departure of head coach Mike McCarthy, prompting team owner Jerry Jones to begin the search for a new leader ahead of the next NFL season. With several names reportedly on his shortlist, Jones aims to find the ideal candidate to elevate the Cowboys back into contention. Among the rumored candidates is Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore, a former Cowboys offensive coordinator, has emerged as one of the many names linked to the Dallas head coaching position. Although there have been no reported discussions between Moore and the Cowboys, NFL insider Jane Slater revealed that speculation has caught the coordinator’s attention. Ahead of the Eagles’ crucial matchup against the Washington Commanders, Moore addressed the rumors to the media.

“I spent a lot of time there, eight years there. So [I] have plenty of relationships in that place,” Moore shared with the media. “I love it here. I’ve had so much fun here. It’s been a really fun process, and we’re in a really special situation right now, getting the chance to play this Sunday, having a chance to make a run at this thing, and that’s really all you worry about.“

Moore’s remarks suggest that he might not be the frontrunner for the Cowboys’ vacancy, as other candidates are believed to rank higher on Jones’ list. Among those names is Deion Sanders, for whom Jones’ Cowboys would have to pay a buyout clause.

Dak Prescott, Kellen Moore – Dallas Cowboys – NFL 2021.

Jones’ options for HC role

As Moore focuses on Sunday’s crucial game against the Commanders, Jones is already exploring potential head coaching candidates to lead the Cowboys back to prominence. While Sanders appears to be the frontrunner, Jones is reportedly considering other intriguing options, including a former Cowboys player on his shortlist.

Cowboys legend Jason Witten has emerged as a notable contender for the head coaching position. According to insider Jane Slater, Jones has already reached out to Witten to gauge his interest. Currently coaching in Argyle, Texas, Witten could see this as a prime opportunity to transition into an NFL head coaching role.

Additionally, Slater disclosed other potential candidates on Jones’ shortlist who have yet to be contacted: “Jerry has not yet called Kellen Moore, Cliff Kingsbury, or Steve Sarkisian.” With such a diverse pool of candidates, Jones faces the critical task of selecting the best fit to guide the Cowboys into the future.

Challenges loom over Cowboys’ coaching search

Despite the wealth of options, Jones’ search for a new head coach is complicated by the challenges inherent in working with him. As the owner of the Cowboys, Jones has a reputation for being difficult to collaborate with, a sentiment echoed during Mike McCarthy’s tenure.

Before McCarthy’s contract expired, reports suggested that the Chicago Bears showed interest in interviewing him, given his seemingly uncertain position with the Cowboys. However, Jones ultimately chose not to pursue that path, leaving the team’s future shrouded in uncertainty.