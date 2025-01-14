NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles bolster roster to address Nakobe Dean's absence

After defeating the Green Bay Packers in the wild card game, the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to face the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. In the last two NFL games, the Eagles have been victorious. Still, they know the Rams pose a serious threat and will require meticulous preparation to secure another win. That is the reason why they have already added a player to their practice squad due to the unexpected injury of Nakobe Dean.

The Philadelphia Eagles are bolstering their linebacker depth by bringing back a familiar face. On Tuesday, the team signed former player Nicholas Morrow to its practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Morrow previously played for the Eagles in the 2022 season, and his return is seen as a move to provide additional support at the linebacker position for the team’s playoff push.

Morrow, linebacker, is an expertise player in both the NFL and the Eagles’ system, adds much-needed depth to a unit that has faced injuries this season. While he was a part of Philadelphia’s defense last year, Morrow’s experience in various roles could be beneficial as the team looks to secure its spot in the postseason. His familiarity with the coaching staff and playbook will allow him to integrate into the system quickly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Eagles’ defense has been a key factor in their success this season, but linebacker depth has been a concern due to injuries to key players. Morrow’s signing signals the team’s awareness of these concerns and their effort to address them before the stretch run. While he may not be an immediate starter, his presence on the practice squad gives the Eagles added flexibility if they need to elevate him in the coming weeks.

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow #50 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31.

Advertisement

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni makes surprising remarks about Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean has been one of the Eagles’ most impactful players, serving as a cornerstone of the team’s success. Aware of Dean’s importance, head coach Nick Sirianni shared his thoughts, stating: “I think the fourth play of the game yesterday really shows you who Nakobe Dean is…You saw everything of who Nakobe is in that play…Yeah, we’ll miss him, that’s for sure. Got a lot of faith in the guys in that room, but we’ll for sure miss Nakobe. He’s had a really good year.”

Advertisement

see also Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes something clear after big win vs Packers in NFL Playoffs

Nakobe Dean has been a cornerstone of the Eagles’ defense, showcasing exceptional ability to read opposing offenses and disrupt their plays. His leadership and communication have been crucial in maintaining cohesion. Dean’s absence due to injury is a significant setback, but the team must quickly regroup. The upcoming game against the Rams could be pivotal, potentially altering the trajectory of their season and bringing them one step closer to a Super Bowl run.