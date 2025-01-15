NCAAF star dreams of joining Jalen Hurts' Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

With just two programs left standing for the National Championship Game, the rest are slowly starting to think about the future. One of the biggest stars in the NCAAF, hailing from the Penn State Nittany Lions, has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft and is generating buzz about potentially joining the Philadelphia Eagles to team up with Jalen Hurts.

Abdul Carter, one of the most consistent players throughout the season for James Franklin’s team, spoke with the press after his College Football season concluded and made it clear that his dream would be to join Nick Sirianni and the Eagles.

“Yeah, for sure; playing for the Eagles would definitely be a dream of mine,” the defensive end said, via MLfootball. During his time at Penn State, the talented player finished with 172 tackles, 23 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one interception in three seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously, Carter had made his decision official to declare for the draft: “Moving forward, I am humbled and excited to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. I look forward to competing against the best at the highest level and will give it my all to make the Penn State family proud.”

Abdul Carter #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after sacking Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium on November 02, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Abdul Carter is expected to be a top-10 pick. All that’s left is to wait until April 24 to see if his dream will become a reality, or if the DE’s future will lie with another franchise.

Advertisement

see also Former Cam Ward teammate at Washington State commits to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss

Two significant departures for Penn State due to the Transfer Portal

The Penn State Nittany Lions’ great campaign this season was, in part, due to the immense talent that James Franklin had on his roster. As a result, many players have chosen to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, while others will seek new opportunities through the transfer portal.

Advertisement

Harrison Wallace, one of the top receivers this season, has made the decision to transfer and wear a different jersey next season. This was confirmed by College Football insider Matt Zenitz: “Penn State No. 1 wide receiver Harrison Wallace is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports. Finished this season with 46 catches and 720 yards. Big late addition to the portal.”

Omari Evans, the other wide receiver on Franklin’s team, will also join Wallace in the upcoming transfer portal: “BREAKING: Penn State starting WR Omari Evans plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports. The 6’0 190 WR totaled 21 Receptions for 415 Yards & 5 TDs this season. Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining,” Hayes Fawcett stated via X.

Advertisement