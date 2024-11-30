Mike McCarthy is under a lot of pressure in the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys trying to save a season full of problems. Although the team was considered a favorite to fight for the NFC East title, injuries have been just insurmountable.

On offense, the biggest hit undoubtedly was losing Dak Prescott for the rest of the year. Brandin Cooks was also out for more than a month. Then, on defense, the list is just enormous with players missing games at some point like Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

Nevertheless, in a surprising turn of events, the Cowboys believe they can get to the playoffs and fight for the Super Bowl after two consecutive wins against the Commanders and Giants.

Can the Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys have only a 4% percent chance to make the playoffs, but, if they win out, there could be a path to get that final wild card spot. Even in this scenario, Mike McCarthy isn’t thinking that far ahead.

“I’ve done this a long time. You’re really wasting your time. You’re talking about narratives that are really hypotheticals. You never talk about that until you get to ten wins, but, if that’s the path to it (win out), then that’s the reality of where we are. We’ve done a really good job of staying focused on what’s up next. It’s one game at a time. It was important to get the win on a lot of fronts, but it was really important to get a home one. The division games are important.”

What is the Cowboys’ record right now?

The Cowboys have a 5-7 record and are just two games behind the Commanders in the race for the No.7 spot in the NFC. The problem is that there are many teams in the middle like the Cardinals, Buccaneers, Rams and 49ers. McCarthy warned his players that the thrill of a possible playoff run cannot distract them.

“So, we feel a lot differently than we did going into Washington. That’s fair and accurate. It’s a good feeling. This is where we deserve to be. We’ve had a fight to get here. We’re still in the valley of adversity. We’ve taken two steps forward, but we still have a long way to go. We recognize that. We just got to stay the course. I’m hopeful that because of the way we worked and the adversity we’re going through, our best days are ahead of us.”