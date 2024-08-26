Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones, Cowboys have finally made a big decision about CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones and WR CeeDee Lamb have finally reached a resolution to their preseason saga.

CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
By Matías Persuh

Finally, the saga came to a happy ending between the Dallas Cowboys and star WR CeeDee Lamb. Jerry Jones reached an agreement with one of the top players, ensuring that Lamb’s presence in Dallas will continue for several more years.

Lamb had remained absent from the main roster led by Mike McCarthy due to unresolved contractual issues. The WR had made it clear on several occasions that he would not return to training camp until his contract situation was resolved.

The Cowboys’ preseason ultimately ended on a sour note, and perhaps having their key players available could have changed the outcome. In their first game, they lost 13-12 to the Los Angeles Rams. Their second outing was a 27-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, but they closed the preseason with another loss, this time 26-19 against the Chargers.

The inability of head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff to have all their stars available limited their ability to explore all options leading up to the Week 1 NFL debut. Both CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, two of the most important players on the roster, did not see the field as much as the coach would have liked.

CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the 1st quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

What happened finally with CeeDee Lamb?

According to ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb reached an agreement today on a record-breaking four-year, $136 million deal, making him the second highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The contract includes a $38 million signing bonus, the largest ever awarded to a wide receiver.

This way, Lamb will return to training with the Dallas team and is likely to see action in the Cowboys’ Week 1 game. Without a doubt, he is a key piece returning to a team that aims to have a strong campaign.

Highest paid receivers in the NFL on a per-year basis

According to journalist Adam Schefter, here are the highest-paid receivers in the league:

  • Justin Jefferson: $35M
  • CeeDee Lamb: $34M
  • AJ Brown: $32M
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: $30.02M
  • Tyreek Hill: $30M
  • Jaylen Waddle: $28.25M
  • Davante Adams: $28M
