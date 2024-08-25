NFL News: Robert Saleh makes something clear to Aaron Rodgers about his role at Jets

Robert Saleh and the New York Jets have an anomaly in their roster. Their QB is a future Hall of Fame member and those are not an easy find in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers is not a regular quarterback, and the Jets are well aware of it. Saleh and his staff know this and are extremely appreciative of the value Rodgers brings to this team.

That is why when talking about the former Green Bay Packers player, Saleh made it loud and clear where he stands and what his role is in the Jets‘ locker room and his influence in the coaches’ decisions.

The Jets are hunting for glory, the fans desperately crave it and the organization knows they now face an unique opportunity. Not since Joe Namath’s years have the Jets had such a championship window, and the key relies upon their 40-year old QB. His health and production will determine how far this young team can go. As we’ve seen during the 2023 NFL season, the Jets’ defense can only take them so far if Rodgers is not on the field.

Due to his Week 1 season-ending Achilles injury, Rodgers took on another role on the Jets and he looked more like an assistant to Saleh and the offense than an injured player. Although, many discredited New York’s coaching staff for it, Saleh made it clear to Rodgers that his role at Jets is not restricted to the on-field decisions. And that, in addition, his contributions are expected and well taken.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“I mean, he’s one of the greatest ever,” Saleh said, per the San Francisco Chronicle. “And he’s 40. I mean, he’s got more experience in coaching than most of the coaches on our staff. It would be silly not to ask him a question or two, you know?,” The New York Jets’ head coach stated. “Any organization that has a [future] Hall of Fame quarterback is gonna defer to him and to make sure that things are in a way that he needs it to be so he can perform his best.”

Jets’ precautionary approach to Rodgers preseason

Last season was a nightmare for the Jets organization. Following the blockbuster trade through which Aaron Rodgers became a Jet, the team entered the season as heavy favorites to make a deep run in the playoffs. All the talk during the offseason, along with the fans’ enthusiasm, it all came crashing down on the first drive of the season. Rodgers’ Acchiles suffered a gruesome injury and despite belief on his miraculous unorthodox recovery, the QB didn’t play one more snap on the season.

This time around, the Jets are taking every single precaution with their veteran QB. Once bitten, twice shy. Rodgers did not play during any preseason match and so fans will watch his return on September 9th, when the Jets take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Certainly not an easy task, almost one year after his injury the quarterback will face one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The stakes are high for Robert Saleh, Aaron Rodgers, and the New York Jets and whatever way their season goes, the team hopes their quarterback is healthy and available to take the reigns. The belief is that any outcome will be fair as long as it is dictated by their play and not defined by unfortunate injuries.