NFL News: Jerry Jones gets brutally honest on Cowboys' bad streak after losing to Texans

The Dallas Cowboys' struggles continued with their latest loss to the Houston Texans, extending a disappointing streak during the NFL regular season. Team owner Jerry Jones didn’t hold back in addressing the team’s poor performance, offering an honest assessment of their current challenges.

Another week in the NFL brought yet another disappointment for the Dallas Cowboys , who suffered a crushing defeat to the Houston Texans on Monday night. The Texans capitalized on the Cowboys’ ongoing struggles, cruising to a decisive 24-point win. Jerry Jones didn’t hold back after the game, speaking candidly about his team’s 3-7 record and the challenges they face.

The Cowboys‘ performance fell short once again, despite notable efforts from CeeDee Lamb and backup quarterback Cooper Rush. However, they were no match for Houston’s standout rookie quarterback, C.J. Stroud. His decisive plays were key in securing a comfortable victory over the faltering Cowboys.

Following the game, Jones addressed the media, offering a frank assessment of the team’s dismal season: “We won one game my first year. One. And so have we had rough seasons? Yes. Yeah, I’ve been around. Certainly we have. And we’ve had other tough years. And this one, we didn’t anticipate the record.”

Jones acknowledged his team’s lackluster performance but remained philosophical, drawing on his extensive experience in the league: “The way we’re playing right now, we wouldn’t have anticipated that… You stay in this league long enough, you’ll have times like this.” Despite the Cowboys’ struggles, Jones appeared optimistic, emphasizing that he’s faced adversity before and believes the team can turn things around.

Joe Mixon #28 of the Houston Texans gets pushed out of bounds by Josh Butler #31 of the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on November 18, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Jones defends Mike McCarthy and the players

Amid questions about head coach Mike McCarthy’s future, Jones expressed confidence in the locker room’s support for the coach, who is in the final year of his contract: “That losing the team stuff, that’s so overblown. These guys are natural competitors. They’re so proud of the fact that they are professionals. They’re disappointed in how they executed the play, but that’s not anything close to giving up. Everybody’s certainly disappointed.”

Jones also hinted at the importance of maintaining a forward-focused mindset: “That’s a big difference in not knowing you’ve got to put one foot in front of the other.”

The Cowboys currently sit in third place in the NFC East, far from the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles. However, with the season nearing its midpoint, there’s still a slim chance to salvage their campaign—if they can reset their mentality and improve their execution.

McCarthy addresses the team’s struggles

Cowboys head coach also faced the media, acknowledging the widespread frustration surrounding the Cowboys’ poor run: “I think it’s very frustrating. It’s frustrating for everybody—the players, the coaches. I know it’s disappointing for the fans.”

McCarthy urged the team and fans to focus on improvement: “We have a lot of moving parts, and we just need to be cleaner and more detailed in certain spots. We’re not playing well enough, not executing well enough, and not coaching well enough to overcome the mistakes we’re making in critical moments.”

The Cowboys’ issues extend beyond execution, with missed opportunities and questionable game plans compounding their woes. McCarthy emphasized the need for urgency, as the season risks an early end if the team’s current trajectory doesn’t change.

For the Cowboys, the road ahead demands a dramatic shift in performance. Both the players and coaching staff must find ways to overcome their shortcomings and rediscover the competitive edge that has defined the franchise in the past. With time running out in the NFL regular season, the margin for error has all but vanished.