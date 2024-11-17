One of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy in college football publicly admitted his wish to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

The race for the Heisman Trophy is entering its final stage in college football. Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel are delivering extraordinary seasons as current favorites to claim the prestigious award.

As a consequence, many NFL teams are watching closely all these young stars as one of them could make the different transforming a franchise suddenly into a Super Bowl contender.

The Dallas Cowboys could have a top pick in the next draft considering Dak Prescott is out for the rest of the year. Now, a sensational prospect of that list publicly said he wants to play for Jerry Jones.

Who are the Cowboys drafting in 2025?

Ashton Jeanty admitted that he wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys. The star running back will be one of the main prospects in the 2025 NFL after a remarkable season with Boise State. The surprising statement came during an interview with for Kickin It With Dee.

“If I could script it, my family is all in Texas. I used to play in the Cowboys’ practice stadium. So, family being there and all the connections and all the relationships, I feel like that would just be the perfect city to play in.”

