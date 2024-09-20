Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about possible trade for star running back

Jerry Jones answered if the Dallas Cowboys are looking for a new running back due to the lack of production.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are in trouble. After a devastating loss against the Saints, they don’t look as a Super Bowl contender with many problems to fix.

Of course, the most important one is on defense with 92 points allowed in the last two home games. However, another key factor has been the lack of production from running backs.

Although Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are two of the biggest stars in the NFL, they need a supporting cast to get thing going. So far, no help from names such as Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle or Deuce Vaughn.

Advertisement

Who is the Cowboys starting running back?

Ezekiel Elliott is currently the starting running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Dalvin Cook has been a looming option after he was signed to the practice squad, but, Jerry Jones made something clear. The owner won’t look for someone outside the building just yet.

“Running back is just not on our radar as far as an area of interest. I must tell you, this is a little bit of a first for me, because I’ve never seen such made of our position and what we’re doing at that position. Running back this year. Not having done this or not having done that at running back. We’ve got a pretty good contemporary of our competition (Derrick Henry) this week in Zeke Elliott. Both of these guys came out the same time. I’m pleased with what Zeke is doing.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Jerry Jones makes something clear to Dallas Cowboys players and coaches after loss against Saints

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes something clear to Dallas Cowboys players and coaches after loss against Saints

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Former Lakers Shaq reveals reason of beef with Minnesota center Rudy Gobert
NBA

NBA News: Former Lakers Shaq reveals reason of beef with Minnesota center Rudy Gobert

Warriors' Stephen Curry teammate opens up about future despite amid offseason speculation
NBA

Warriors' Stephen Curry teammate opens up about future despite amid offseason speculation

Real Madrid Vinicius Jr.'s controversial pick when naming the greatest soccer player in history
Soccer

Real Madrid Vinicius Jr.'s controversial pick when naming the greatest soccer player in history

NFL News: Tom Brady reveals special method to motivate his teammates
NFL

NFL News: Tom Brady reveals special method to motivate his teammates

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo