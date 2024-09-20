Jerry Jones answered if the Dallas Cowboys are looking for a new running back due to the lack of production.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are in trouble. After a devastating loss against the Saints, they don’t look as a Super Bowl contender with many problems to fix.

Of course, the most important one is on defense with 92 points allowed in the last two home games. However, another key factor has been the lack of production from running backs.

Although Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are two of the biggest stars in the NFL, they need a supporting cast to get thing going. So far, no help from names such as Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle or Deuce Vaughn.

Who is the Cowboys starting running back?

Ezekiel Elliott is currently the starting running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Dalvin Cook has been a looming option after he was signed to the practice squad, but, Jerry Jones made something clear. The owner won’t look for someone outside the building just yet.

“Running back is just not on our radar as far as an area of interest. I must tell you, this is a little bit of a first for me, because I’ve never seen such made of our position and what we’re doing at that position. Running back this year. Not having done this or not having done that at running back. We’ve got a pretty good contemporary of our competition (Derrick Henry) this week in Zeke Elliott. Both of these guys came out the same time. I’m pleased with what Zeke is doing.”

