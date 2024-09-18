Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones sends strong message to Mike McCarthy after Dallas Cowboys loss against Saints

Jerry Jones got real about Mike McCarthy and his contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike McCarthy is in a very complicated situation with the Dallas Cowboys as Jerry Jones might be running out of patience. Although the head coach has three consecutive years with at least 12 wins in the regular season, there are no Super Bowl trophies to show for.

In 2023, they looked like a real contender clinching the NFC East and the No.2 seed. However, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers crushed them early in the Wild Card round.

Now, when everything looked marvelous after a great win at Cleveland, the NFL proved once again why this is a tough business. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys suffered and embarrassing loss at home against the Saints.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Mike McCarthy a contract extension?

Mike McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones had no intentions of starting a negotiation after that loss against the Packers in the playoffs. If the head coach fails to deliver a Super Bowl, it’s almost certain his tenure will be over.

After the New Orleans Saints went to Arlington and got a 44-19 win, the controversial owner explained if this uncertain situation is having an impact on the team. It all happened during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“I don’t think where he is with his contract has anything to do with Cleveland (win over Browns), where we were giving accolades out to him and Mike Zimmer or how we played Sunday (loss to Saints). We are trying to get this team ready and in place to really make a run at the playoffs. On any given Sunday you can have a bad day in the NFL.”

