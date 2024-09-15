Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones sends big warning to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys after loss against Saints

Jerry Jones sent a strong message to Dak Prescott and all players after the Dallas Cowboys lost against the Saints.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys thought things might be different in the 2024 season after an impressive win at Cleveland in Week 1. As it always happens with America’s Team, the famous Super Bowl talk started.

However, Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints took over Arlington and sent a clear message to the NFL. A crushing 44-19 victory scoring in every possession taking advantage of an inspired Alvin Kamara.

Now, after making Dak Prescott the highest paid player in history, the doubts are swirling all over again. As a consequence, Jones had to face the press trying to calm things down.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

After a terrible performance against the Saints, the Dallas Cowboys look way behind in the race to become a Super Bowl contender. In fact, Jerry Jones acknowledged this a proper warning for the entire team.

“This is early. The big lesson here is you can get to thinking you’ve got it figured out way too early. We’ve got to learn and this group has to learn from what they experienced. This is extraordinarily disappointing. We will correct this. We will improve. This is early. This is very, very early. We certainly didn’t see this coming. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of room for improvement here.”

