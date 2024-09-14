Andy Reid and the Chiefs received a terrible injury update about one of their star players.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs showed in Week 1 why they are favorites to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. It was an impressive 27-20 victory over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Undoubtedly, the greatest improvement from last year was seen on offense with great performances by names such as Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Pure speed on display.

Furthermore, Patrick Mahomes looked ready to fight for the MVP award in the NFL. However, all those championship plans might be derailed by a huge injury update.

Who’s injured with Chiefs?

Andy Reid confirmed that Hollywood Brown could miss the entire season because his right shoulder injury is more serious than expected. In fact, the wide receiver will require surgery.

“Everybody is a little different, and this injury, not a lot of these that we have information on. So, we’ve just got to see how long it takes. It’s not going to be weeks. More like months. We’ll see where that takes us in this process. That’s the information we have and we’re just going to have to hold tight on that.”

When will Hollywood Brown play for the Chiefs?

According to Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face the rest of the season without Hollywood Brown. Although at first the diagnosis was positive, the sternoclavicular injury might sideline him for months.

“We don’t exactly how long that will be. It does take a pretty extended amount of time to take place. Our thoughts and players are with Hollywood. He’s a great kid.”

