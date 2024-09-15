Dak Prescott didn't sound to concerned after the Dallas Cowboys suffered a big loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had a great start of the 2024 season with a win over the Cleveland Browns. However, just a week later, reality hit hard as the New Orleans Saints crushed them 44-19 at home.

Of course, the images brought terrible memories of what happened in the playoffs facing Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. In the last two games at Arlington, the Cowboys’ defense has allowed 92 points. An incredible number.

Now, as it has happened in the last decade, America’s Team passed from Super Bowl contender to NFL pretender in a span of seven days. However, according to Prescott, there’s nothing to worry about.

Did the Dallas Cowboys lose today?

The Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing loss as clear favorites against the New Orleans Saints. Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara were spectacular to deliver one of the most surprising wins of Week 2.

After the game, Dak Prescott didn’t look overly concerned. In fact, the quarterback guaranteed there will be an immediate answer next Sunday in a blockbuster matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

“We are gonna learn from it. That was a good team. Gotta give them credit. This is the NFL. It’s about trusting the process and responding. I know we have the guys to do that. Honestly, I’m excited to get back to work and turn this page.”