NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers addresses health concerns ahead of the game against the Texans

In the lead-up to an important NFL game against Houston Texans, New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers made something clear regarding his health status.

Week 9 of the NFL kicks off with an intriguing matchup between the New York Jets and the Houston Texans. The team led by Aaron Rodgers is in dire need of a victory to improve their current record. Following the game against the Patriots, players from New England commented on the QB’s health status; however, it was Rodgers himself who clarified the situation.

After the game where the Patriots defeated the Jets 25-22, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux expressed surprise at the level of play displayed by the QB during the match: “Hall of Fame quarterback. Hate to see him go out that way. . . . He definitely don’t look the same. . . . (Expletive), I could run him down and catch him. He don’t look mobile at all.”

Regarding this situation, Rodgers himself stated that he had not heard those comments and made it clear about his current health status heading into the upcoming games: “He’s probably right,” Rodgers said. “Yeah, I was hurting, but I feel better today.”

“T-Mo gave me a little fountain of youth,” he said of Morstead. “He said he’s been taking it for a while — all legal, of course. … [Maybe] that’s why I’ve been feeling a little bit better,” former Packers QB stated in a post on ESPN.com.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets throws a pass against Joshua Uche #55 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

A challenging season for Rodgers

The issues for the New York Jets this season are not only collective; individual performances, including those of their stars, have also fallen short of expectations. This is especially true for their franchise QB, Aaron Rodgers, who ranks 23rd in QBR (50.4), well below his career average (67.2).

Regarding his underwhelming performance this season, Rodgers did not shy away from responsibility and was firm about it: “ Yeah, not as good as I would’ve hoped,” he said of his performance this season.

“I’ve got to play better. I just have to be more efficient, not turn the ball over too many times. Interceptions can be misleading at times, but I’ve definitely had my share of poor throws,” he concluded.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks off the field after the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Could Aaron Rodgers be benched by Jeff Ulbrich?

The Jets’ precarious situation this season is a combination of poor performances and the ongoing injuries suffered by some of their key players, including Aaron Rodgers.

After the game, which unfortunately ended in another defeat for New York, this time against the Patriots, the Jets’ interim head coach addressed the follow-up tests that Rodgers underwent: “Was one of his better evaluations. So, from that standpoint, we’re very fortunate.”

In this way, Ulbrich was firm when asked if Rodgers could take a rest for a few weeks for the remainder of the season: “Not at this point.”