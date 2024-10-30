Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Saints GM Mickey Loomis delivers a strong message ahead of the trade deadline

In what has been a challenging season for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL, their GM Mickey Loomis sent a clear message just days before the trade deadline.

New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis looks on before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans on September 9, 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireNew Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis looks on before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans on September 9, 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

By Matías Persuh

Without a doubt, when discussing contenders for a deep playoff run ahead of any NFL season, the New Orleans Saints are a team that cannot be overlooked. However, between injuries and poor performances, Dennis Allen‘s squad has struggled to find their footing so far. In the days leading up to the trade deadline, GM Mickey Loomis addressed potential roster moves.

These are busy times in the league with only a few days left for franchises to make potential trades. The Saints have some weak spots on their roster, and Loomis was firm in addressing this situation.

According to Nick Underhill via his X (formerly Twitter) account, the New Orleans GM is not too convinced about making major moves at this point in the season for his team.

Advertisement

“I’m not really one that thinks trading away half your roster makes a lot of sense at this point generally for what I think are undervalued offers,” Loomis made it clear to the press.

Dennis Allen, head coach of the New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen, head coach of the New Orleans Saints

Advertisement

Currently, the Saints hold a negative record of two wins and six losses, severely jeopardizing their chances of reaching the playoffs at this point in the season. With starting QB Derek Carr still injured, the outlook for Allen’s team is far from promising.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Travis Kelce, Chiefs teammates after perfect start

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Travis Kelce, Chiefs teammates after perfect start

The potential return of Derek Carr

The serious injury suffered by former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the Saints’ Week 5 loss to the Chiefs has kept him sidelined for several weeks.

Advertisement

His oblique injury initially suggested that Carr would face a lengthy absence; however, head coach Dennis Allen sent an encouraging message regarding his recovery and a potential return to the field sooner than expected.

On the New Orleans Saints’ social media pages, Allen shared: “Derek Carr was back at practice on Wednesday. He’s optimistic about his availability this week.”

Advertisement
Derek Carr rushing

Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

New Orleans Saints upcoming matches:

With the primary goal of turning their situation around as quickly as possible, Allen‘s squad faces a series of tough matchups ahead. They will need to approach these games with the utmost commitment to secure victories and improve their current campaign.

Advertisement
  • vs Carolina Panthers, November 3rd
  • vs Atlanta Falcons, November 10th
  • vs Cleveland Browns, November 17th
  • vs Los Angeles Rams, December 1st
  • vs New York Giants, December 8th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Dodgers' Dave Roberts explains key decision on bullpen strategy ahead of World Series Game 5
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers' Dave Roberts explains key decision on bullpen strategy ahead of World Series Game 5

Where to watch Brighton vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Brighton vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

NFL News: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel dismisses return of key teammate for Tua Tagovailoa
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel dismisses return of key teammate for Tua Tagovailoa

MLB: Dodgers star Freedie Freeman reveals the key to win in Game 5 against the Yankees
MLB

MLB: Dodgers star Freedie Freeman reveals the key to win in Game 5 against the Yankees

Better Collective Logo