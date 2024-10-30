NFL News: Saints GM Mickey Loomis delivers a strong message ahead of the trade deadline

In what has been a challenging season for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL, their GM Mickey Loomis sent a clear message just days before the trade deadline.

Without a doubt, when discussing contenders for a deep playoff run ahead of any NFL season, the New Orleans Saints are a team that cannot be overlooked. However, between injuries and poor performances, Dennis Allen‘s squad has struggled to find their footing so far. In the days leading up to the trade deadline, GM Mickey Loomis addressed potential roster moves.

These are busy times in the league with only a few days left for franchises to make potential trades. The Saints have some weak spots on their roster, and Loomis was firm in addressing this situation.

According to Nick Underhill via his X (formerly Twitter) account, the New Orleans GM is not too convinced about making major moves at this point in the season for his team.

“I’m not really one that thinks trading away half your roster makes a lot of sense at this point generally for what I think are undervalued offers,” Loomis made it clear to the press.

Dennis Allen, head coach of the New Orleans Saints

Currently, the Saints hold a negative record of two wins and six losses, severely jeopardizing their chances of reaching the playoffs at this point in the season. With starting QB Derek Carr still injured, the outlook for Allen’s team is far from promising.

The potential return of Derek Carr

The serious injury suffered by former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the Saints’ Week 5 loss to the Chiefs has kept him sidelined for several weeks.

His oblique injury initially suggested that Carr would face a lengthy absence; however, head coach Dennis Allen sent an encouraging message regarding his recovery and a potential return to the field sooner than expected.

On the New Orleans Saints’ social media pages, Allen shared: “Derek Carr was back at practice on Wednesday. He’s optimistic about his availability this week.”

Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

New Orleans Saints upcoming matches:

With the primary goal of turning their situation around as quickly as possible, Allen‘s squad faces a series of tough matchups ahead. They will need to approach these games with the utmost commitment to secure victories and improve their current campaign.

vs Carolina Panthers, November 3rd

vs Atlanta Falcons, November 10th

vs Cleveland Browns, November 17th

vs Los Angeles Rams, December 1st

vs New York Giants, December 8th