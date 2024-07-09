Joe Burrow has decided to surprise everyone by openly expressing his desire in playing for a new team in the near future.

NFL News: Bengals QB Joe Burrow admits he wants to play for a new team

The Cincinnati Bengals have received shocking news from Joe Burrow. Out of nowhere, the quarterback announced his desire to play for a new team, surprising his club with this information.

In 2020, the Bengals were granted the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft. It was clear that the AFC North team would select Joe Burrow, the best college prospect for the position at that time.

The former LSU quarterback had an outstanding college career, which has continued in the NFL. He is poised to guide his team to success, but he has now left the door open for a new adventure elsewhere.

Joe Burrow wants to play for the USA flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Flag football is set to make its debut in the Summer Olympics at Los Angeles 2028. The International Olympic Committee recently unveiled this information, exciting football fans everywhere.

Flag football is a variation of the base sport, featuring some of its basic rules. Due to this similarity, several NFL players have expressed interest in joining the new USA team to compete for the gold medal.

Although this discipline will kick off in four years, Joe Burrow has openly admitted his desire to be the team’s quarterback. The USA could boast a remarkable roster, and having a top-tier player like Burrow could significantly improve their chances of winning the gold medal.

“I really want to play for the Olympic flag football team,” Burrow said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Like Me, Ja’marr (Chase), Justin (Jefferson), Me and my friends out there playing football. . . . I think it’d be really cool.”

Joe Burrow during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In four years, Joe Burrow will be 31 years old. He will be in the final years of the 5-year contract he recently signed with the Bengals, but his main objective now appears to be helping the USA win the first-ever gold medal in flag football.

Which could be the USA flag football roster for Los Angeles 2028?

The rules of flag football allow between 5 and 8 players on the field per team, but it is most common to see a five-player ruleset. Under this setup, the USA could boast a remarkable team at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

With the current level of NFL players, the starting team could include Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback. The two main receivers might be Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill, while the offensive line could feature Creed Humphrey and Trent Williams.