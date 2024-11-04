NFL News: John Harbaugh makes something clear about Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry

Following their Week 9 home victory, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed Lamar Jackson's exceptional play and took the opportunity to commend Derrick Henry’s unique impact on the team.

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens cruised to a decisive 41-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 9, with standout performances from quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. After the game, Harbaugh spoke to the media, offering special recognition to both players.

In his postgame remarks, Harbaugh expressed pride in his team’s performance, calling it their most complete game of the season. “We played our best complete game of the season so far, I would say, as a team. And I’m proud of the guys—guys like Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson,” Harbaugh said, emphasizing the contributions of both Jackson and Henry.

One of the first questions Harbaugh addressed was about his quarterback, Lamar Jackson. “Lamar played really well,” he said. “It’s his fourth perfect passer rating game, and I think that’s tied for an NFL record… I’m betting on Lamar to break it at some point. He played great, but the team around him also stepped up.”

Harbaugh went on to praise Jackson’s unique talent, even joking that he’d love to know what it feels like to play like him. “Man, I’d like to be Lamar right now—that would be amazing,” Harbaugh quipped. “I always joke with the guys, ‘What’s it like to throw a ball like that?’ If I could throw a ball like that, I’d be the greatest in the world.”

Harbaugh Calls Derrick Henry “Different”

When asked about the Ravens’ running game in Week 9, Harbaugh couldn’t hold back his admiration for Derrick Henry, who logged 100 rushing yards in the win. “He is different, you know, he’s adding a dimension we haven’t had before,” Harbaugh noted. “I don’t know, you go back to Jamal Lewis, but this is different.”

Henry and Jackson’s Stats from Week 9

Lamar Jackson had an impressive outing with three touchdown passes, completing 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards. While he didn’t contribute much on the ground this week, he delivered a near-perfect game in the air. Derrick Henry added 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with one reception for 27 yards.