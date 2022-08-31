Former NFL HC Jon Gruden spoke up for the first time since his infamous emails were leaked, and tried to convince people that he's not a bad person after all.

Jon Gruden's tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders was nothing short of an embarrassment. Questionable trades, poor scouting, constant shortcomings, and an evident lack of discipline. So, it was only fitting to see it end infamously and drastically.

Gruden was let go after leaked emails showed him repeatedly using homophobic, sexist, and racist slurs. Not even his friendship with Mark Davis was enough to justify keeping him around, so the team's hands were pretty much tied.

Unsurprisingly, he refused to go down quietly. Gruden threatened to pursue legal action against the National Football League and its Commissioner before vanishing into oblivion. So, now that 11 months have gone by, Gruden has decided to emerge back from the shadows and stir the pot.

NFL News: Jon Gruden Claims He's Not A Bad Person, Hopes To Get Another Chance

“I’m not going to say anything but honest things here,” Gruden said on Little Rock Touchdown Club. “I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails. And I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful. But, I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully I get another shot.”

So, yeah. The guy who's a proven racist, sexist, and homophobic person claims he's a good person because he goes to church. What a shocker. But no, Jon, you don't get to play that card. You're clearly not a good person.

And even if he were, why on Earth would another team bring him back to relevance and give him another shot? It's not like there aren't dozens of capable and deserving coaches and assistants out there.

You're done, Jon. Go enjoy retirement.