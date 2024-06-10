The 2024 NFL season is still a few months away from us, but the Green Bay Packers can’t wait for the first week. With Jordan Love making a great impression in the first year since Aaron Rodgers left, the franchise is looking forward to seeing the Utah State product reach new heights in his second season as QB1.

While many are concerned the lack of a clear No. 1 option at wide receiver to help the young quarterback, Love doesn’t look worried at all. In fact, he suggested it’s even better for him not to have an undisputed WR1.

“I think you don’t have to have a No. 1 receiver,” Love said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think it works out well when you can spread the ball out and you got different guys making different plays and you can put ‘em in different areas. I think it puts a lot more stress on the defense and the calls that they can get in, so I think in the long run it helps us not having a No. 1 guy, a true No. 1 guy, but I think all those guys can step up and be the one any given day.”

Love has a fair point, but many will still find it hard to agree with the 25-year-old about this. Even so, the Packers’ front office will probably want to take note of the quarterback’s recent comments.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers participates in drills during the Green Bay Packers Minicamp at Ray Nitschke Field on June 04, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

After all, he’s the one who leads the offense every week. And if for some reason Love believes things are better the way they are, the executives should trust him. We’ll have to wait and see whether the Packers prove Love right this year though.

Love overachieved with the Packers WR room in 2023

It’s safe to say the Packers exceeded expectations last year. It was Love’s first season as a starter, and his group of wide receivers was also young and relatively inexperienced.

Green Bay not only made the postseason, but it even pulled off a Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys, who arrived in the playoffs as one of the strongest candidates to make the Super Bowl.

Love fared well enough with the WR group he counted on in 2023. Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs caught eight touchdowns each, while Dontayvion Wicks managed to catch four TDs. Christian Watson also posted five touchdowns, a number that could’ve been higher if it wasn’t for injuries.