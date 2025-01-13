Trending topics:
NFL News: Josh Allen could be without key weapon for Bills' upcoming game against Ravens

Things could get complicated for Josh Allen in the game against the Baltimore Ravens, as one of his key Buffalo Bills teammates has yet to recover from a head injury.

Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldJosh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

By Richard Tovar

Josh Allen knows the big day is approaching, as the Buffalo Bills are set to face the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round. It promises to be an epic matchup, but it could also be a challenging day for Allen and the team, as one of his key teammates may miss the game due to a head injury.

According to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, star running back Ray Davis is in the concussion protocol after suffering an injury during a play in the Wild Card game against the Broncos. The injury occurred after Allen threw an errant pass that sailed too far, forcing Davis to strain to make the catch. He was hit hard in the head during the attempt.

Developing story…

