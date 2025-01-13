NFL News: Josh Allen could be without key weapon for Bills' upcoming game against Ravens

Josh Allen knows the big day is approaching, as the Buffalo Bills are set to face the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round. It promises to be an epic matchup, but it could also be a challenging day for Allen and the team, as one of his key teammates may miss the game due to a head injury.

According to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, star running back Ray Davis is in the concussion protocol after suffering an injury during a play in the Wild Card game against the Broncos. The injury occurred after Allen threw an errant pass that sailed too far, forcing Davis to strain to make the catch. He was hit hard in the head during the attempt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…