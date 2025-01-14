Angel Reese's Chicago Sky could go after former player during WNBA free agency

The Chicago Sky are preparing for the first stage of WNBA free agency, starting Saturday, which will shape their offseason roster construction. With significant cap space and two first-round draft picks, general manager Jeff Pagliocca is well-positioned to make impactful moves to bolster the roster around Angel Reese in her sophomore season.

One intriguing possibility is the return of former Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot. Recently, Vandersloot, who won her second WNBA championship with the New York Liberty last season, expressed her desire for a change. “I want to be valued. I want to be competitive,” Vandersloot said during Unrivaled media availability day.

The 35-year-old guard elaborated: “I want to have the ball in my hands and be able to create the way that I think I can, you know, and just be in a place that is comfortable for me and my family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her comments come after a reduced role during the Liberty’s playoff run, where she didn’t start a single game and totaled fewer than 10 minutes combined. This contrasted sharply with her regular-season performance, where she started all 31 games.

Courtney Vandersloot is looking for a new team (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Could Vandersloot Be a Valuable Addition to the Sky?

Although the five-time All-Star is past her prime, Vandersloot remains one of the league’s best passers and could address the Sky’s backcourt challenges in the short term. Her veteran leadership and playmaking would be invaluable during this transitional phase for the franchise.

Advertisement

see also WNBA News: Angel Reese's Chicago Sky make key moves ahead of free agency

However, the Sky might not offer her the extended playing time she desires. Even so, her return could provide both a sentimental and strategic boost as the team rebuilds.

Advertisement

While the Sky need to reinforce their frontcourt behind Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, their primary focus will be on the backcourt. Last season, the team struggled with ball movement and three-point shooting, resulting in one of the league’s most stagnant offenses. To resolve these issues, the Sky will aim to upgrade their primary ball handler.

Kelsey Plum also emerges as a top target

While Vandersloot is a compelling option, Kelsey Plum is likely the Sky’s top target this free agency. Although the Las Vegas Aces cored her, Plum is expected to leave the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sky could be strong contenders for her talent, as head coach Tyler Marsh, who recently joined from the Aces as an assistant coach, has a close relationship with Plum. As free agency begins, fans will be watching closely to see how the Sky shape their roster.