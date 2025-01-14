Mike Tomlin is clear on Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as possible Steelers' QBs in the 2025 NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still reeling from their loss to Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round. In his usual Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear on the situations of Justin Fields and recent starting QB Russell Wilson as possible quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL season.

In the current season, Tomlin has opted to use Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as his primary options. In the first part of the league, Fields started six games with a 4-2 record, but the Steelers head coach made the drastic decision to bench him and put Russ in the starting lineup once he recovered from his long-term calf injury.

Wilson and Fields arrived in 2024 on the cheap and on short contracts, but they will be free agents in the offseason. At first it seemed like a masterful move, but with the loss behind him, Tomlin is open to multiple options at quarterback next year, even naming third-string quarterback Kyle Allen, who has seen little action and will also be a free agent in March. A decision on the future of all three is now pending.

Tomlin make one thing clear about the Steelers QB for the next season

“We don’t have a quarterback under contract and so we got some major discussions there. It was a really good experience with the three quarterbacks that were on our roster this year individually and collectively. I am certainly open to considering those guys, but there’s a lot of work ahead of us”, declared Tomlin about the future of Wilson, Fields and Allen in the team.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

“The major work obviously starts first and foremost with just understanding what our options are. What the field looks like in terms of free agency and what the draft pool looks like. Then beginning the process in terms of decision making based on known variables”, added Tomlin.

Steelers sign new player just hours after losing to Ravens

While it is true that the Steelers have important decisions to make regarding the quarterback position for 2025. On Tuesday, a few days after the loss to the Ravens in the Wild Card Round, the signing of a new backup at the position was revealed.

The new player joining the Steelers next season is none other than quarterback Skylar Thompson, who signed a forward contract. The 27-year-old had joined the Miami Dolphins in 2022. The information was confirmed by NFL insider Ari Meirov and NBC Sports.

The Steelers replaced all of their quarterbacks last season

Last year, Tomlin’s Steelers made the surprising decision to move on from quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Before the start of the 2024 NFL season, they signed Fields, Wilson and Allen, completely reshaping the position. Notably, the possibility of repeating that decision comes up again, so it will be interesting to see if Pittsburgh opts to keep any of their quarterbacks.

