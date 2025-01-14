Lakers icon Shaquille O'Neal picks the top team in the Eastern Conference this NBA season

Shaquille O’Neal has transitioned into a new role in recent years, far removed from his nearly two decades of dominance on the court with iconic teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. A respected analyst, he leverages the wealth of knowledge and experience he gained during his storied NBA career to provide sharp and insightful commentary. Now he surprised many by naming what he considers to be the best team in the Eastern Conference this season.

During an appearance on Inside the NBA before Tuesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, O’Neal praised the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ performance this season. “I think they’re the best team in the East,” he declared, leaving his fellow analysts visibly surprised.

When pressed with the question, “Over Boston?” Shaq didn’t hesitate. “Yes, I do,” he affirmed, before elaborating on his reasoning. He suggested that the Celtics garner more attention due to their reputation and status as perennial contenders. “I think Boston gets a little bit more props because they’re the champion,” O’Neal explained.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Shaq praises Kenny Atkinson’s leadership

One of the key reasons for O’Neal’s praise was the Cavaliers’ head coach, Kenny Atkinson. He lauded Atkinson’s ability to bring out the best in his players, describing him as a coach who empowers his team. “As a leader, you always say you want your guys to play hard,” Shaquille explained. “There’s one way to make them play hard: let them eat, let them eat.”

The Hall of Famer elaborated on this concept: “When you let a guy eat, he’s gonna do things that you never even know he can do. And that’s why you have seven guys in double figures.”

O’Neal also highlighted Atkinson’s ability to foster a team-oriented atmosphere. “When you step back a little and get everyone involved, when your guys feel like they’re part of the success … it’s going to be a tough team to beat,” he concluded.

Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland

O’Neal emphasized the Cavaliers’ impressive depth and internal competition this season, pointing to the outstanding numbers across their roster. However, he reserved special praise for one of the team’s standout stars.

“The way this Donovan (Mitchell) kid is playing…” Shaq began, before admitting his past criticism of the guard. “I’ve been hard on him the last three years—hard to the point where people think I don’t like him,” he confessed.

Mitchell, however, has silenced any doubts with his stellar performances this season. Averaging 22.8 points per game, he leads the Cavaliers in scoring and ranks 28th in the league. Additionally, Donovan ranks second on the team in assists, trailing only Darius Garland, and is fourth in rebounding—showcasing his all-around impact on Cleveland’s success.

Cavaliers cement their place in the East

The Cavaliers have continued to prove themselves as one of the strongest teams in the league. Prior to Sunday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland had recorded a season-high 12-game winning streak. However, they bounced back on Tuesday with a 127-117 victory against Indiana, solidifying their position at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with an impressive 34-5 record.

With a deep roster, strong leadership, and a star player in Mitchell, the Cavaliers have emerged as a legitimate contender in the East. And with Shaquille O’Neal’s seal of approval, the spotlight is firmly on Cleveland as the team to watch this season.