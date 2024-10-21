NFL News: Josh Allen shares his thoughts on playing with Amari Cooper after Bills’ victory

Trending topics:
The Buffalo Bills' win against the Titans has left the team in high spirits, and quarterback Josh Allen took the opportunity to praise Amari Cooper’s performance.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans 34-10 at Highmark Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
© Timothy T Ludwig/Getty ImagesJosh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans 34-10 at Highmark Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

By Santiago Tovar

The Buffalo Bills are making a strong statement in the AFC with a 5-2 record in the NFL regular season, signaling to the rest of the league that they’re serious contenders. Quarterback Josh Allen continues to be the centerpiece of the team, and wide receiver Amari Cooper is quickly proving to be an essential addition.

In Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, Cooper scored his first touchdown for the Bills, showing his ability to quickly adapt to his new team. After stepping in to replace Curtis Johnson, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury, Cooper wasted no time becoming a reliable target for Allen.

The connection between Allen and Cooper worked seamlessly, and the Bills’ quarterback spoke highly of the wide receiver after the game. “It looked pretty good,” Allen told the media. “It’s a huge shout-out to him for putting in the extra hours of getting ready for this game. It’s not easy being traded during the week and then playing right away.”

Allen also emphasized Cooper’s experience and adaptability: “I think being seven years in the league now, just understanding guys of his caliber, they don’t need a lot. You give them a clear mind, let them go play, and they’ll perform.

Amari Cooper waiting

Amari Cooper #18 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Allen on the importance of Cooper in the team

Allen highlighted the immediate impact of Cooper, emphasizing his experience and the attention he demands on the field. “Anytime you have a player of his caliber, he demands extra attention,” Allen explained. “And if you don’t give it, we’re probably going to throw him the ball. Our guys did a good job of getting open and making plays.”

Cooper’s stats in his Bills debut

It wasn’t just Cooper’s touchdown that stood out. Despite being 30 years old, he demonstrated his ability to quickly adapt to the Bills’ system, finishing the game with four receptions and rushing for 66 yards against the Titans. His performance proved that he still has plenty left in the tank and can be a valuable asset to the team.

With Cooper’s strong debut, the Bills will be closely monitoring Curtis Johnson’s injury status to determine if Cooper will remain in the starting lineup for Week 8 in the NFL against the Seattle Seahawks.

