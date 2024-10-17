Josh Allen will have a new wide receiver for the 2024 NFL season, as the Buffalo Bills signed Amari Cooper, who has received a strong message from his quarterback ahead of his arrival.

The Buffalo Bills have answered Josh Allen’s call and brought in a new wide receiver. Amari Cooper joins the AFC East club, with the quarterback sending him a crucial message about his role in the offense upon his arrival.

Earlier this year, the Bills decided to part ways with Stefon Diggs. Despite his talent, Diggs never formed a strong connection with Allen, leading the club to move on from him before the 2024 NFL season.

This left Josh Allen without a top-tier wide receiver, but the Bills have now traded for Amari Cooper. The quarterback is eager to have the former Browns star as a key target for the remainder of the season.

Josh Allen weighs in on Amari Cooper’s arrival to the Bills

Josh Allen now has a new WR1 for 2024. The Buffalo Bills acquired Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a third and seventh-round pick, also receiving a sixth-round pick as part of the deal.

For many fans, this move was essential. Josh Allen, regarded as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, needed a top-tier wide receiver, and lacking one could have affected his performance this season.

Buffalo responded by landing Cooper, who joins a solid offense. However, Allen emphasized that he still values his other wide receivers, ensuring a healthy team dynamic despite the star receiver’s arrival.

The quarterback expressed excitement about Cooper joining the roster but also praised his other wideouts, highlighting the importance of team unity in the locker room.

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“I think, the route running that he possesses, the ability to separate from defenders, I think his contested catch ability is through the roof,” Allen said about Cooper. “You throw that into a room with a guy like Keon [Coleman] and a guy like Mack Hollins, two other guys that are very good at contested catches. And then you have Khalil [Shakir] and Curtis [Samuel] underneath. Able to mix him around… Just getting him involved in this offense and just see what we can do with him.”

What is Amari Cooper’s contract with the Buffalo Bills?

Amari Cooper is currently under a five-year, $100 million contract, initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. The deal includes a $10 million signing bonus and $60 million in guaranteed money.

In 2024, his base salary is $806,667, with total cash earnings of $20 million for the year. Cooper’s contract runs through the 2024 season, after which he is set to become a free agent in 2025 unless the Bills extend his deal.

