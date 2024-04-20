Stefo Diggs won't play for the Buffalo Bills anymore, and Josh Allen has now revealed the last conversation he had with the wideout after joining the Houston Texans.

NFL News: Josh Allen unveils what he said to Stefon Diggs after leaving the Bills

Josh Allen will have a new WR1 in the 2024 NFL season. Stefon Diggs decided to join the Houston Texans for the upcoming season, and now the quarterback has revealed his parting words for his former teammate.

In 2020, the Buffalo Bills decided to sign a top-tier wide receiver to bolster Josh Allen’s offense. They sent four draft picks to the Vikings in exchange for a talented player such as Stefon Diggs.

However, Diggs’ tenure has come to an end this year. The wide receiver asked the team to be traded once again, and they agreed to terms with the Texans to send the wide receiver to Houston this year.

Josh Allen reveals his goodbye message to Stefon Diggs

Josh Allen has lost the best player of his offense. Stefon Diggs, after several failures in Buffalo, requested a trade from the Bills, and they agreed to it by sending him to the Texans.

For many fans, Diggs’ departure was attributed to his apparent issues with Josh Allen. The wideout was seen on several occasions shouting at the quarterback on the sidelines, but it appears that it was all a misunderstanding.

Following Diggs’ departure, Allen has now revealed that he reached out to him to bid farewell. According to the quarterback, he holds nothing but respect for the former Vikings player.

“Just thanking him for everything that he did for me,” Allen said of the text he sent to Diggs after his departure. “I’ll always have a spot in my heart for him and I’ll always love him like a brother and wish him nothing but the best.”

How much money will Stefon Diggs earn with the Texans?

When Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans, he agreed to restructure his contract. Now, the wide receiver has a 1-year, $22.5 million deal with the AFC South team, but rumors suggest that the club is interested in extending his contract for more years.