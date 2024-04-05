Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs aim to make history by winning a third consecutive Super Bowl in the upcoming NFL season

2024 promises to be a special year for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be chasing another NFL record with their sights set on an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl victory.

The team is making sure to have all the necessary pieces to pursue that ambitious goal, but it looks like the rest of the league is trying not to let that happen. According to Chris Simms, the Buffalo Bills were unwilling to send Stefon Diggs to Arrowhead.

“From what I do know, he was allowed to seek a trade from anybody in the league except the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Simms in a recent podcast, via ChiefsWire. “That’s what I’ve been told by multiple people that he was allowed to do that (and) the Chiefs were the only team they weren’t going to trade for him.”

After four seasons in Buffalo, Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans along with a 2024 sixth-rounder and a 2025 fifth-rounder in exchange of a 2025 second-round pick.

While it would’ve definitely been fun to watch him play with Mahomes, Buffalo’s decision makes sense. Kansas City stood on the Bills’ way in the playoffs all these years, so it would be crazy for them to strengthen a conference rival even more.

Chiefs still made big moves for Mahomes ahead of 2024

Even without Diggs, Mahomes can head into 2024 with plenty of optimism. Firstly, the core of the Chiefs’ dynasty is coming back this season, with Andy Reid as head coach and Travis Kelce at tight end.

The front office also made important moves this offseason, re-signing star defensive tackle Chris Jones after months of speculation shortly after bringing back linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Mahomes also received great news with the addition of wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, a proven weapon to bolster a WR room that left a lot to be desired in 2023.

Last year, rookie wideout Rashee Rice was the only player of the group who proved to be a reliable target for Mahomes besides Kelce. Other players contributed in the postseason, but Kansas City expects more consistency for 2024.