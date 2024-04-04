Stefon Diggs recently departed from the Buffalo Bills, leaving Josh Allen without a WR1. However, Tom Brady had warned his fellow quarterback about this move a long time ago.

WATCH: Tom Brady predicted Stefon Diggs’ departure from the Bills

Josh Allen has suffered the loss of his best wide receiver. This week, the Bills decided to trade Stefon Diggs to the Texans, ending a partnership that started in 2020.

However, Tom Brady always knew that Allen would lose his top wideout. In 2022, while playing golf alongside the Bills’ quarterback, the seven-time Super Bowl champion warned him about Diggs’ potential departure.

“I’ve got my boy, Mike [Evans], ready to catch,” Brady said to Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. “I don’t even know, who caught Aaron’s? Davante [Adams] left him. Tyreek [Hill] left you, Patrick. Josh, don’t worry. Someone’s going to leave you, too.”

Following Brady’s words, Josh Allen went to hug a cardboard cutout of Stefon Diggs. “I love you,” the quarterback said. Two years later, the wide receiver has left the Bills after facing several struggles in Buffalo.

Allen now aims to follow in Mahomes’ footsteps. After Tyreek Hill’s departure, Mahomes found success with the Kansas City Chiefs even without him. However, it is crucial that the Bills surround Allen with more talented players to assist him in his quest.

What were the trade details between the Bills and Texans for Stefon Diggs?

C.J. Stroud will have a top wide receiver for the 2024 season, as Stefon Diggs joins him on the field. Diggs, now playing for his third NFL team, aims to help the talented quarterback display his skills at their best.

The Texans’ front office proposed a trade deal involving a 2024 6th-round pick and a 2025 2nd-round pick in exchange for Stefon Diggs and a 2025 5th-round pick. Upon his arrival, the wide receiver inked a restructured 1-year, $22.52 million contract with Houston.