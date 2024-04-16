Von Miller is trying to help the Buffalo Bills succeed this year, and now the linebacker has made a bold request to the team's front office ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

In recent seasons, the Bills have created a highly competitive roster to seek the so longed for Super Bowl title. In 2022, they signed Von Miller to reinforce the defense, adding a remarkable linebacker to lead the team.

However, Miller’s tenure with the Bills has been challenging. The two-time Super Bowl champion has faced several injuries since his arrival, limiting his playing time and preventing him from contributing as much as the team would have hoped.

Von Miller makes huge request to the Bills for the 2024 NFL Draft

The AFC East remains within reach for the Bills. Despite the improvement of the Dolphins and the Jets, Buffalo is poised to enter the upcoming season as the favorite to secure the divisional title for the fifth consecutive time.

Nevertheless, the team has undergone several changes that could potentially jeopardize its plans. Most notably, the Bills recently traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, leaving Josh Allen without a top-tier wide receiver.

Von Miller is aware that the team needs a replacement for Stefon Diggs to help Allen. For this reason, the linebacker has made a strong request to the front office: to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On Instagram, Miller uploaded a video in which he clearly advocates for the Bills to trade up to acquire a wide receiver. The caption reads, “Brandon Beane arriving to the 2024 NFL draft to trade up for a WR. In Beane we TRUST. Bills Mafia LFG.”

Which are the best wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Trading up for a wide receiver doesn’t seem too far-fetched for the Bills. With the need for a replacement for Stefon Diggs, Buffalo could explore exchanging picks and players to acquire a new weapon for Josh Allen.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze are players expected to be selected within the first ten picks. Unfortunately, Buffalo currently holds the No. 28 pick, making trading up a challenging task for the team’s front office.