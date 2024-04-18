The Buffalo Bills don't have enough weapons at the wide receiver position right now, but GM Brandon Beane doesn't seem to be worried about that.

When the Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, they made it seem like an ‘adding by subtraction’ kind of move. He had rubbed some people the wrong way, and he also wanted a fresh start.

For years, Diggs and Josh Allen had one of the prime connections in the National Football League. Now, with him and Gabe Davis out of the door, he doesn’t have a legitimate weapon at wide receiver.

Of course, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are great pass-catching tight ends, and Curtis Samuel is a reliable receiver. Perhaps that’s why the Bills won’t go out of their way to get someone else, according to GM Brandon Beane.

Bills GM Says They Don’t Need A WR1

“What you need are guys that in this offense that are smart, versatile, selfless, and can make the plays that their skillset allows them to make,” Beane told reporters, as quoted by Dan Fetes of WHAM.

Beane doubled down on his statement by stating that they would only go after a legitimate and bona fide player at WR if he falls into their laps, adding that they don’t need a true WR1:

“And if it’s a tall guy that Josh is gonna throw him a 50-50 ball, he’s gotta come down with it. If it’s a guy that we wanna get the ball in his hands and when we need some RAC he’s gonna do that. I think that’s what we’re looking for. If there’s a ‘one’ that pops out either in free agency or the draft that makes sense for us or a really good ‘two,’ you know, we’ll do it, but I don’t think not having a ‘one’ doesn’t mean we can’t have success on offense or as a team,” added Beane.

Of course, that’s the last thing you want to hear when your team perennially falls short of the goal and you get most of the blame for it, so it’ll be intersting to see how Josh Allen deals with this situation.