Heat captain Bam Adebayo urges young Miami star to emulate Stephen Curry’s role

The Miami Heat are working to regain their form amid a turbulent NBA season, with the uncertainty surrounding Jimmy Butler’s future adding to the pressure. In that scenario, captain Bam Adebayo believes Tyler Herro should take on a role similar to that of Stephen Curry.

“He is the focal point of a lot of scouting reports,” Adebayo said during a recent interview shared by the Miami Herald. “So for us, it’s understanding that he’s got to play kind of like Steph,” the Heat captain added, drawing a bold comparison between the young guard and the Golden State Warriors superstar.

Herro‘s impressive performances this season has made opposing teams pay special attention to his moves. “He might not get the ball, but go set a screen, go screen somebody. That’s how you get yourself open,” Adebayo explained.

“Me and him had that conversation during the game. He was like, ‘Man, what am I supposed to do?’ I was like, ‘Just go screen for somebody.‘ Literally if they’re face-guarding you, just go screen for somebody. Somebody is going to be open,” Bam advised the young guard.

“Obviously, the game laxed up, people relaxed and he’s getting to all his go-to moves, he’s getting into his rhythm.” Adebayo said. “He’s a phenomenal shooter, so you got to respect it.”

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Kaseya Center on January 01, 2025.

Herro’s growing impact on the NBA

Bam Adebayo isn’t the only one who sees the Curry-like potential in Tyler Herro. After the matchup between the Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers last week, JJ Redick echoed similar sentiments. “First of all, I saw a recent press conference from Spo (Erik Spoelstra) where he described him as a player and he made a reference, ‘He reminds me of a certain other player. I’m just saying.’ We all recognized he was talking about Steph,” the Lakers coach said.

“I told our team at he pregame meeting, you got to treat this guy like Steph Curry,” Redick remarked. “That’s how he’s playing right now. He’s playing at such a high level… He’s become just a real offensive weapon.”

Herro’s standout season

The growing recognition of Herro’s game is no surprise given his impressive performance this season. Averaging 24.0 points per game, he leads the Heat in scoring, far surpassing the production of Jimmy Butler (17.2) and Bam Adebayo (15.7).

But Herro’s contributions go beyond just scoring. He also leads the team in assists (5.0 per game) and ranks second in rebounding (5.7 per game), showcasing his well-rounded game and ability to impact multiple facets of play.

With the Heat navigating a season full of uncertainty, Herro’s rise as an offensive leader may prove crucial to the team’s success. If he can continue to harness the offensive dynamism that Adebayo and others see in him, Miami could find the stability they need to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.