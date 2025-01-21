Phoenix Mercury star tests free agency for the first time amid Unrivaled stint

As Brittney Griner competes with the Phantom BC in Unrivaled, the Phoenix Mercury star is also testing WNBA free agency. According to Associated Press reporter Doug Feinberg, she is meeting with “multiple teams” as she considers her next move.

This marks the first time in her 11-year career that Griner, a 10-time All-Star, has tested free agency, having always re-signed with the Mercury before entertaining offers. She expressed excitement about showcasing her skills in Unrivaled.

“I want to show off my skills for free agency,” Griner told Feinberg of playing in Unrivaled. The 3v3 league, co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, has also become an unofficial recruitment hub, allowing players like Satou Sabally, who is seeking to leave Dallas, to connect with other WNBA stars.

In Unrivaled, Griner, 34, teams up with guard Natasha Cloud (Mercury), guard Natisha Hiedeman (Minnesota Lynx), and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. Despite their strong roster, their team has lost its first two games.

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In 2024, Griner, a 10-time All-Star, continued to showcase why she is one of the WNBA’s better centers in 2024. She averaged 17.8 points (while shooting 57.9 percent from the field), 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

Unrivaled’s relevance for the WNBA free agency

Unrivaled has not only offered players a lucrative offseason option in the United States but has also become a focal point of WNBA free agency. “There’s a ton of free agents here,” Stewart told AP. “It’s like a one-stop shop to kind of do everything.”

One notable free agent in the league is Courtney Vandersloot, who is considering a return to the Chicago Sky. The Liberty guard revealed she’s in talks with multiple teams.

“There’s definitely conversations,” Vandersloot told ESPN. “Everybody’s like, ‘Hey, you want to come play here?’ It’s great to get real, honest feedback about teams and see who wants to play together. We’re at a time where there’s going to be a lot of player movement.”

Not all free agents are in Unrivaled, however. For instance, Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces, who decided to withdraw from the new league, was cored, but she is still expected to be traded this season. As free agency unfolds, significant player movement is anticipated.