NFL News: The lucrative buyout Jerry Jones, Cowboys would have to execute for Deion Sanders

Jerry Jones is looking for a new head coach for the Dallas Cowboys after Mike McCarthy was fired following a disappointing NFL season in which America’s Team failed to make the playoffs. One candidate to take over the position is Deion Sanders.

Since taking over as head coach at the University of Colorado, Sanders has been linked to NFL franchises seeking his talents as a leader. In response, Coach Prime has made it clear that he is committed to the Buffaloes program and will be in the NCAA for a while.

Sanders has been the head coach of the Buffaloes since December 2022, leading the outstanding duo of his son Shedeur and Travis Hunter. With the impending arrival of those two players to the NFL, Deion has shown he can rebuild the Colorado team and loves being in Boulder. That doesn’t seem to be a limit for owner Jones and the Cowboys, who are willing to make efforts to hire him.

The lucrative buyout Cowboys would have to pay for HC Sanders

In addition to Sanders’ allegedly inflexible stance to stay with the Buffaloes, the Cowboys would not get a free ride trying to sign him to fill the void left by McCarthy. According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, Jerry Jones would have to compensate the Buffaloes with an $8 million payment to bring in Sanders.

Allbright added that this could be seen as a contractual leverage play on Sanders’ side. Jones, for his part, would be predisposed to negotiate. Whether the Cowboys’ will prevails over Sanders’ motivation to stay in Colorado will become clear over the next few days.

Buffaloes record with Sanders

Colorado went from strength to strength in Sanders’ two seasons as head coach. The Buffaloes posted a 13-12 record under Coach Prime, including a 9-3 regular season that ended with a loss in the Alamo Bowl. Dallas will determine if they are able to pay the staggering compensation for Deion.