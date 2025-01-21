NFL sparks controversy with Super Bowl LIX referees due to episode involving Mahomes' Chiefs

One of the major talking points during the NFL‘s Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans was a controversial referee call. Fans on social media debated whether quarterback Patrick Mahomes benefited unfairly from the decision. Now, the NFL’s choice of referee Ron Torbert for Super Bowl LIX has reignited discussions about another controversial moment involving him back in 2023.

Although the referee from the Chiefs-Texans game addressed the play that sparked criticism, Torbert’s involvement in a high-stakes incident during the AFC Championship Game of the 2022-2023 NFL season remains fresh in fans’ minds. With the league entrusting Torbert to officiate the biggest game of the year, social media users are revisiting the infamous episode.

The controversy occurred during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship clash between the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Facing a critical 3rd-and-9, the Chiefs offense were granted a do-over following Torbert’s ruling to stop the play.

“The play clock was shut down, the clock was stopped, and the play shouldn’t have started,” Torbert explained at the time. “Please reset the game clock to 10 minutes and 29 seconds, with 10 seconds on the play clock. We will start the play clock on my signal.”

While the Chiefs initially returned to the field and attempted to execute the play, a penalty negated their efforts. However, on the ensuing attempt, they secured a crucial first down. The momentum swing helped propel Kansas City to a victory and ultimately to the Super Bowl.

Fans have not forgotten the incident, and with Torbert slated to officiate Super Bowl LIX, many are questioning whether past controversies could overshadow the integrity of the game.

Other controversial call in the Bengals game

In addition to the critical call that kept the Chiefs’ Super Bowl aspirations alive, another moment sparked heated debates on social media. The incident involved a pass interference penalty called on Mike Hilton. However, photographic evidence seemed to suggest otherwise, leaving fans outraged and questioning the officiating.

The referees selected for Super Bowl LIX

Amid the controversy surrounding Torbert’s selection as referee, the NFL has appointed a team of experienced officials to assist in navigating the high-pressure situations that arise during the Super Bowl. Fans will be hoping that issues like the play clock mishap from earlier games do not resurface on the sport’s biggest stage.

Here are the officials chosen by the NFL for Super Bowl LIX:

Referee: Ron Torbert

Ron Torbert Umpire: Mike Morton

Mike Morton Down Judge: Max Causey

Max Causey Line Judge: Mark Stewart

Mark Stewart Field Judge: Mearl Robinson

Mearl Robinson Side Judge: Boris Cheek

Boris Cheek Back Judge: Jonah Monroe

Jonah Monroe Replay Official: Kevin Brown