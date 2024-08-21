NFL News: Key Super Bowl champ with Mahomes at Chiefs admits fear as Andy Reid faces big decision

A player who helped Patrick Mahomes win the Super Bowl last year has admitted fearing Andy Reid's upcoming roster cuts on the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Since they won the last two Super Bowls and seem to be in a great position to chase the first three-peat in NFL history, one would assume the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are in high spirits ahead of the 2024 season.

However, that may not be the case for everyone at training camp. With the roster cuts drawing nearer, everyone at the Chiefs knows Reid will soon have to decide who’s staying and who’s leaving.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman, for instance, looks worried about this situation. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the wideout who caught Mahomes‘ game-winning touchdown pass at Super Bowl LVIII in February, has admitted fearing not making the final 53-man roster.

“Some people are solidified in certain things, but yeah, it’s definitely one of those times where all the hard work that you’ve been doing the whole camp and trying to make a way and try to make a spot on the team,” Hardman said, via Chiefs Wire.

Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Patrick Mahomes #15 after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“So definitely some nervous times around here for me too, you never know what can happen. So I think the approach to take is just take advantage of every opportunity and going there with a clear mind and do the best you can do, and then whatever happens, happens, but definitely some nervous times for sure.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Tom Brady warns Patrick Mahomes about biggest challenges Chiefs QB should expect

Mecole Hardman and his history of Super Bowl wins with Mahomes, Reid at Chiefs

Hardman’s story with the Chiefs started in 2019, when he was selected out of Georgia by Kansas City with the 56th overall pick in the second round of that year’s Draft. Even though he never played a prominent role on Mahomes’ offense, the wideout still got to celebrate two Super Bowl victories in 2020 and 2022. And when it looked like he would start a new chapter elsewhere, he ended up right where he started his NFL career.

Hardman left for the New York Jets in 2023 free agency, but his time in the Big Apple didn’t last long. In October, he rejoined the Chiefs after submitting a trade request, and eventually played a key role in yet another Super Bowl triumph.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes about behind-the-back passes

With Kansas City trailing 19-22 to the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, Hardman came up clutch by catching Mahomes’ game-winning TD pass to give the Chiefs the upper hand in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Hardman hit free agency after the Super Bowl but re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year contract in June. Now, he’s hoping to make the cut to chase a fourth championship at Arrowhead.