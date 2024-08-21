Tom Brady set the NFL record for the most Super Bowl victories with an impressive seven rings. While the feat looks almost impossible to match, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might be a serious candidate to chase that record.

At 28, the Texas Tech product already boasts three championships with the Chiefs. He’s still four titles shy of Brady’s seven triumphs, but Mahomes seems to be in a great position to continue succeeding in Kansas City.

But just like Bill Belichick had a big warning for Andy Reid and Mahomes ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Brady has recently mentioned the challenges that could be on the Chiefs quarterback’s way from now on. The 47-year-old, however, believes Pat will overcome them.

“The challenge I see with him as he gets older, he’s not as young as he once was and can he relate to the young players? I believe that he will. He’s now had a degree of success. Does that continue to motivate him? That’s gonna be up to him,” Brady said on the Stephen A. Smith Show, via Arrowhead Addict.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

“There’s gonna be a lot of things that now happen in his life—his children and as he grows—that are external from football. How does he deal with those? I believe he’s got a good foundation to deal with those.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Tom Brady explains why Lamar Jackson, Ravens may not be biggest threat to Mahomes" Chiefs

Tom Brady explains why he considers Patrick Mahomes the best NFL QB

In the same interview, Brady also ranked his top five NFL quarterbacks, with only Mahomes above Josh Allen. When talking about the Chiefs star, the retired quarterback revealed it’s not only Pat’s ability what makes him a big fan of Mahomes.

“In my opinion, he’s the best quarterback in the NFL. Why? I could talk about his physical skills, but when I look at him and see why he’s great, I see the way he’s endeared himself to his teammates. I see the joy they have when they’re out there, playing together. So I love, when I see his rapport with his teammates, with his coaches, how he communicates after the game,” Brady said.

Advertisement

“I’m listening to the press conferences as much as I’m watching him throw a tight spiral because that’s ultimately what that position is about. Yeah, it’s about your ability to be physically gifted and run and throw on the move and drop his arm angle and read coverages and throw the ball deep. But it’s also about how the message you’re creating every day to your fans, to your teammates, to your coaches, how you present yourself on the field, off the field, how you handle wins and losses—that, to me, is just as important in the development of a player.”