NFL News: Tom Brady warns Patrick Mahomes about biggest challenges Chiefs QB should expect

NFL legend Tom Brady has mentioned the challenges Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes should expect from now on.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Martín O’donnell

Tom Brady set the NFL record for the most Super Bowl victories with an impressive seven rings. While the feat looks almost impossible to match, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might be a serious candidate to chase that record.

At 28, the Texas Tech product already boasts three championships with the Chiefs. He’s still four titles shy of Brady’s seven triumphs, but Mahomes seems to be in a great position to continue succeeding in Kansas City.

But just like Bill Belichick had a big warning for Andy Reid and Mahomes ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Brady has recently mentioned the challenges that could be on the Chiefs quarterback’s way from now on. The 47-year-old, however, believes Pat will overcome them.

The challenge I see with him as he gets older, he’s not as young as he once was and can he relate to the young players? I believe that he will. He’s now had a degree of success. Does that continue to motivate him? That’s gonna be up to him,” Brady said on the Stephen A. Smith Show, via Arrowhead Addict.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

There’s gonna be a lot of things that now happen in his life—his children and as he grows—that are external from football. How does he deal with those? I believe he’s got a good foundation to deal with those.”

Tom Brady explains why he considers Patrick Mahomes the best NFL QB

In the same interview, Brady also ranked his top five NFL quarterbacks, with only Mahomes above Josh Allen. When talking about the Chiefs star, the retired quarterback revealed it’s not only Pat’s ability what makes him a big fan of Mahomes.

“In my opinion, he’s the best quarterback in the NFL. Why? I could talk about his physical skills, but when I look at him and see why he’s great, I see the way he’s endeared himself to his teammates. I see the joy they have when they’re out there, playing together. So I love, when I see his rapport with his teammates, with his coaches, how he communicates after the game,” Brady said.

“I’m listening to the press conferences as much as I’m watching him throw a tight spiral because that’s ultimately what that position is about. Yeah, it’s about your ability to be physically gifted and run and throw on the move and drop his arm angle and read coverages and throw the ball deep. But it’s also about how the message you’re creating every day to your fans, to your teammates, to your coaches, how you present yourself on the field, off the field, how you handle wins and losses—that, to me, is just as important in the development of a player.”

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

