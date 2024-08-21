Trending topics:
NFL News: Travis Kelce sends Andy Reid special message about Patrick Mahomes' behind-the-back pass

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had something important to say about Andy Reid's role in Patrick Mahomes' viral behind-the-back pass.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks between plays during pregame warmups prior to a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Martín O’donnell

Patrick Mahomes sent the NFL community wild by completing a behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ preseason loss to the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Andy Reid made it clear to Mahomes he won’t have a problem with these trick plays as long as they end in a completion, but Kelce claims the coach doesn’t have to worry about that.

Speaking to the media this week, the veteran tight end made it clear how much the Chiefs believe in themselves to pull off these risky plays. According to Kelce, he never doubted Mahomes could pull off the behind-the-back pass.

“I mean, don’t get me wrong, we’re – it was always fun coming in the building knowing that we got the guys that could do it. That was never a doubt,” Kelce told reporters, as quoted by Chiefs Wire.

But Kelce is not only crediting Mahomes and the rest of his teammates. The 34-year-old has made sure to thank Reid publicly for trusting in his players to let the Chiefs try new things on the field, no matter how risky or atypical they might look.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stuff like that, I guess you can see that it’s fun, that we like to come out here (and) play loose and play together and kind of be on the same wave. Football’s always fun when under (Head Coach) Andy Reid. He lets you show your personality,” Kelce said.

Andy Reid doesn’t mind Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce making trick plays

While Mahomes raised many eyebrows with his magical pass last weekend, it didn’t seem to take Reid by surprise. The coach has apparently seen these passes in practice, and has no problem with the quarterback attempting them on the field. But of course, that might change if it goes incomplete, or worse, if it finishes in an interception.

I heard he blamed Kelce, but that’s alright. He does it in practice every day, and I’m alright as long as it’s a completion,” Reid said, via USA Today. “Listen, they do it in basketball every game, several times in every game. . . . It’s not that big of a deal behind the back. I don’t think I have [seen it before in a game], but I see it every day in practice.”

Mahomes, Reid and Kelce chasing NFL history

Mahomes, Kelce, and Reid have already won three Super Bowl rings together but they’re far from done. After winning the last two championships in consecutive years, the trio wants to go one step further.

The Chiefs have the chance to become the first team in NFL history to achieve the three-peat, which is why this could be a special year in Kansas City. And Reid is allowing Mahomes and Kelce to have some fun while working for that ambitious goal.

