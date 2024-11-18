NFL News: Kyle Shanahan sends strong message to 49ers players after home loss to Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers let a win slip through their fingers, something that didn’t sit well with Kyle Shanahan, who delivered a strong message to his players after the defeat.

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers suffered a tough home defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, not only snapping their 2-game winning streak but also dropping them to a 5-5 record in the NFC West. The head coach didn’t hold back in expressing his disappointment following the loss.

This marked the 49ers’ third home defeat of the 2024 NFL season. Shanahan admitted in the postgame press conference that he was “extremely disappointed,” stating, “We let them hang around. When you let people hang around, that’s what happens.” He emphasized that the team missed several chances to put the Seahawks away.

Shanahan was particularly critical of the penalties that hurt their momentum, saying, “The penalties we had on a number of drives just destroy us. I thought we had some good momentum, and then we had a penalty that kind of ended the drive on two big drives, which cost us points on both.”

Despite his frustrations, Shanahan acknowledged that the defense played well for most of the game but faltered on the drive where Geno Smith scored a rushing touchdown. He remarked, “I thought our defense played great all game until that last drive.”

Shanahan’s locker room message

Regarding his postgame message to the team, Shanahan made it clear that he reiterated his press conference remarks in the locker room, reminding the players of missed opportunities and expressing his disappointment in the offense’s inability to capitalize.

49ers’ Standing in the NFC West

Following the loss to the Seahawks, the 49ers now find themselves in last place in the NFC West with a 5-5 record. The Seahawks and Rams are also 5-5, while the division leaders, the Cardinals, hold a 6-4 record.