NFL News: LA Rams’ Cooper Kupp hairstyle compared to unlikely WWE superstar

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is “copying” his look from one of WWE’s most iconic wrestlers with his hairstyle.

The Los Angeles Rams took home a 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings, improving to a 3-4 record in the NFL season. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp ran for 51 yards and scored 1 touchdown in a game where Demarcus Robinson stole the show with two touchdown catches.

Two days ago, multiple reports emerged suggesting that the LA Rams were looking to move Kupp via trade. However, head coach Sean McVay poured cold water on those talks after his team’s victory against the Vikings, stating, “I’m really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us and I expect it to stay that way,” McVay told Michael Baca of NFL.com.

In a post-game interview, SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt spoke to Kupp and asked him about his hairstyle and why they couldn’t see his eyes during the interview. Kupp shocked everyone by mentioning the legendary WWE superstar The Undertaker as the reason for his unique look.

Cooper Kupp Mimics The Undertaker with His Haircut

Drawing inspiration from the iconic look of The Undertaker, Kupp stated, “I’m going with the Undertaker thing,” Kupp laughed, “And I was just too lazy to throw my hair back.”

Kupp has had an up-and-down start to the NFL season, playing in just two games due to an ankle injury suffered on Sept. 15. When healthy, Kupp is one of the best receivers in the NFL. His ongoing injuries are one of the main reasons the Rams could move their star player, who has two years remaining on his contract after this season, making nearly $40 million until 2026.

Who is The Undertaker?

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, is a retired professional wrestler and one of the most iconic figures in WWE history. Known for his dark, mystical persona, he debuted in WWE in 1990 and quickly became a fan favorite. The Undertaker is famous for his signature moves, including the Tombstone Piledriver and the Chokeslam.

American retired professional wrestler, Mark William Calaway, aka ‘The Undertaker’, is presented prior to the Riyadh Season Cup Final match between Al Hilal and Al-Nassr at Kingdom Arena on February 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

His character is often associated with themes of death and the supernatural, including a backstory involving a “mortician” and a “deadman” gimmick. He is also known for his remarkable undefeated streak at WrestleMania, which spanned 21 matches before being broken in 2014. The Undertaker’s legacy includes multiple championships, memorable feuds, and an influential role in shaping professional wrestling. He officially retired in 2020, marking the end of an era for wrestling fans.

