Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: LA Rams’ Cooper Kupp hairstyle compared to unlikely WWE superstar

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is “copying” his look from one of WWE’s most iconic wrestlers with his hairstyle.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams after a 30-20 win against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesCooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams after a 30-20 win against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

The Los Angeles Rams took home a 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings, improving to a 3-4 record in the NFL season. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp ran for 51 yards and scored 1 touchdown in a game where Demarcus Robinson stole the show with two touchdown catches.

Two days ago, multiple reports emerged suggesting that the LA Rams were looking to move Kupp via trade. However, head coach Sean McVay poured cold water on those talks after his team’s victory against the Vikings, stating, “I’m really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us and I expect it to stay that way,” McVay told Michael Baca of NFL.com.

In a post-game interview, SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt spoke to Kupp and asked him about his hairstyle and why they couldn’t see his eyes during the interview. Kupp shocked everyone by mentioning the legendary WWE superstar The Undertaker as the reason for his unique look.

Advertisement

Cooper Kupp Mimics The Undertaker with His Haircut

Drawing inspiration from the iconic look of The Undertaker, Kupp stated, “I’m going with the Undertaker thing,” Kupp laughed, “And I was just too lazy to throw my hair back.”

Advertisement

Kupp has had an up-and-down start to the NFL season, playing in just two games due to an ankle injury suffered on Sept. 15. When healthy, Kupp is one of the best receivers in the NFL. His ongoing injuries are one of the main reasons the Rams could move their star player, who has two years remaining on his contract after this season, making nearly $40 million until 2026.

Who is The Undertaker?

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, is a retired professional wrestler and one of the most iconic figures in WWE history. Known for his dark, mystical persona, he debuted in WWE in 1990 and quickly became a fan favorite. The Undertaker is famous for his signature moves, including the Tombstone Piledriver and the Chokeslam.

Advertisement
American retired professional wrestler, Mark William Calaway, aka ‘The Undertaker’, is presented prior to the Riyadh Season Cup Final match between Al Hilal and Al-Nassr at Kingdom Arena on February 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

American retired professional wrestler, Mark William Calaway, aka ‘The Undertaker’, is presented prior to the Riyadh Season Cup Final match between Al Hilal and Al-Nassr at Kingdom Arena on February 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

His character is often associated with themes of death and the supernatural, including a backstory involving a “mortician” and a “deadman” gimmick. He is also known for his remarkable undefeated streak at WrestleMania, which spanned 21 matches before being broken in 2014. The Undertaker’s legacy includes multiple championships, memorable feuds, and an influential role in shaping professional wrestling. He officially retired in 2020, marking the end of an era for wrestling fans.

Advertisement
NFL News: Andy Reid sends warning after Chiefs made blockbuster trade for DeAndre Hopkins

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid sends warning after Chiefs made blockbuster trade for DeAndre Hopkins

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay makes final admission about Cooper Kupp trade rumors
NFL

NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay makes final admission about Cooper Kupp trade rumors

MLB News: Tom Brady shares his thoughts on who wins the 2024 World Series between Yankees and Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Tom Brady shares his thoughts on who wins the 2024 World Series between Yankees and Dodgers

NFL News: Miami Dolphins make final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career as starting quarterback
NFL

NFL News: Miami Dolphins make final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career as starting quarterback

NBA News: Klay Thompson begins his journey in Dallas Mavericks breaking a record against Spurs
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson begins his journey in Dallas Mavericks breaking a record against Spurs

Better Collective Logo