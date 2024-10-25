Andy Reid spoke about the Kansas City Chiefs and the blockbuster trade to get DeAndre Hopkins.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their consecutive Super Bowl. The start of the season has been impressive with a 6-0 record, but, injuries might derail any championship hope.

So far, the Chiefs have lost three key players on offense. Isiah Pacheco, Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice. Although Xavier Worhty and JuJu Smith-Schuster stepped up, they needed a boost at the wide receiver position.

As a consequence, in one of the biggest trade in the NFL, Brett Veach got De Andre Hopkins to help Patrick Mahomes. That move puts them as clear favorites to win it all.

What will be DeAndre Hopkins next team?

DeAndre Hopkins is new player of the Kansas City Chiefs and his debut could come this Sunday when they face the Las Vegas Raiders. This was Andy Reid’s message after the long awaited arrival of the wide receiver. A big warning for opposing cornerbacks.

“We’re excited to have him here to join that wide receiving group. He is a proven player and could help Rashee and JuJu. He is a veteran player and has seen just about everything over twelve years. He is a good space player. Understands how to work in space. He is a tough matchup because of the size and arm length. Big body that knows how to play that low post area.”

Who are the Chiefs starting wide receivers?

Right now, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeAndre Hopkins will be the top players in the depth chart for the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, Andy Reid believes Hopkins will pick up the playbook fast.

“He is a smart guy and he understand football. That’s exciting. That’s a good thing. We’ve got a lot in right now and we’re just trying to get him acclimated. You can tell that he is a very focused guy. He is very intelligent.”

