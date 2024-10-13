NFL News: Lamar Jackson's clear message after Ravens' win over Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Trending topics:
Following the decisive victory over the Washington Commanders led by Jayden Daniels in Week 6 of the NFL, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson delivered a clear message about the game.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on as they play the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on as they play the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

By Matías Persuh

Week 6 confirmed what had been evident for several weeks: the Baltimore Ravens are serious title contenders. This time, they defeated none other than the tournament’s sensation, the Washington Commanders led by Jayden Daniels. After the game, it was their star QB Lamar Jackson who delivered a clear message about the victory.

The game was closely contested, finishing with just a one-possession difference, with a final score of 30-23 in favor of John Harbaugh‘s team. Jackson was once again instrumental, and after the game, he spoke with journalist Sarah Ellison, who asked him if they have the best offense in the league.

In response to Ellison’s question, Jackson was emphatic: “No, we’re just proving we can win games. We’re just playing Ravens football. We didn’t prove we’re the best offense. We’re 6 games in, so there’s always room for improvement.”

Following the important victory over the Commanders, the Baltimore Ravens achieved a positive record of 4-2, making them one of the strongest teams in the AFC North currently in the league.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Sarah Ellison also asked Lamar if this is the most balanced offense he has had in Baltimore, to which Jackson responded: “Mmmmm, somewhat. In a way, you could say, yeah. In 2019, we were pretty balanced until guys went down at the end of the season. But, yeah, you could say that.”

NFL imposes heavy fine on Andy Reid&#039;s Chiefs player, Patrick Mahomes&#039; teammate

see also

NFL imposes heavy fine on Andy Reid's Chiefs player, Patrick Mahomes' teammate

Jackson and his message for Jayden Daniels

The matchup between the Ravens and the Commanders not only pitted two of the best teams in the league against each other, but it also showcased the natural talent of Lamar Jackson facing off against rookie Jayden Daniels, who is having an outstanding season.

Once the victory was secured for the Ravens, Lamar Jackson expressed high praise for his counterpart, stating that he believes Jayden Daniels deserves all the success he is experiencing.

“I believe he deserves all the hype. He played a tremendous game out there. They just came up a little short.” Jackson told to Sarah Ellison.

Lamar Jackson Jayden Daniels

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens and Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders greet one another after the Ravens 30-23 win at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

What’s next for the Baltimore Ravens?

  • vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 7
  • vs Cleveland Cavaliers, Week 8
  • vs Denver Broncos, Week 9
  • vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 10
  • vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 11
