NFL imposes heavy fine on Andy Reid's Chiefs player, Patrick Mahomes' teammate

A teammate of Patrick Mahomes on head coach Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs was fined for an unsportsmanlike action in the Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Ignacio Cairola

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ perfect 5-0 start is reason enough for head coach Andy Reid to be in a great mood. However, the NFL has brought him some bad news by fining one of his players, teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Every Saturday, the NFL announces the fines they levy against players who engage in unsportsmanlike or controversial behavior during league games. A player coached by Reid was disciplined in the win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs player fined by the NFL is none other than defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton. The league slapped him with an $11,817 fine for unnecessary roughness after an attack in the face mask zone of Saints guard Luca Patrick last weekend.

The sanction came upon notice that Wharton used his left hand to hit Patrick in the face mask sending his head backwards, in a remarkably punishable penalty-worthy action. The news of the fine on Mahomes‘ teammate was released by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X (formerly Twittter) account.

Tershawn Wharton’s performance in the 2024 NFL

Wharton has shown that he can be an increasingly important part of head coach Reid’s tactical plan as the Chiefs look to reach their third consecutive Super Bowl. The defensive tackle has 11 combined tackles on the season, including six assisted tackles.

see also

When will the Kansas City Chiefs play again?

Andy Reid’s Chiefs are heading into their bye weekend with a perfect 5-0 start to the 2024 NFL season. Led by Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 on Sunday, October 20.

Ignacio Cairola

